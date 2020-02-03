Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang – Can it be the return movie you need?

If there is a director to whom Aditya Roy Kapur owes his career, it is Mohit Suri. At the beginning of his career, when Aditya was struggling to find his voice through misfires such as Saawariya from Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Action Replay Vipul Shah, Suri stepped forward and cast Aditya in his own version born a star. Ashiqui 2, as it was called, became the biggest spinner of 2013. Aditya played the singer and alcoholic star in a descent as effective as Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Unfortunately, Aditya had no one to guide him from that pinnacle of success to greater glory, not even his own brother, the hipster producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. It should be noted that in the Roy Kapur family, nepotism is strictly prohibited. What Aditya has accomplished, he did on his own.

Aditya Roy Kapur will star in front of Disha Patani in Malang

Aashiqui 2 was followed by a series of large-budget rags such as Daawat-e-Ishq by Yash Raj Films and Ok Jaanu and the masterpiece Fitoor by Abhishek Kapoor. Even last year, Karan Johar’s Kalank in which Aditya gave a controlled performance was a huge failure. At the point of being discharged as an evil eye in this superstition-mounted entertainment industry, Aditya is all set to make a massive comeback with Malang from Mohit Suri. The film that opens this Friday presents Aditya in a role that will surprise the public.

I am not allowed to give the plot. Suffice it to say that this is the movie that Aditya’s career has been waiting for since Aashiqui 2. Says director Mohit Suri: “I didn’t choose Aditya in Malang for our past association. I chose it because it was the right one for the role. Having said that , I must admit that Aditya undertook this journey of transforming from hippie to hero … Aditya is now firmer about his life. He has taken charge of his destiny. This, I think comes with maturity. He was more a boy than a man . Now he has embraced his maturity. “

Trade analyst Atul Mohan says: “I really hope this is his return. Until now, posters, trailers, promotions and music have not been able to generate any emotion or buzz. But one cannot miss or ignore the transformation that Aditya has suffered physically. He seems to have worked hard for this. “Adds the trade guru Amod Mehra,” An actor is known for his latest release And the last two ARK movies, Kalank and Fitoor have been disasters. So, only if Malang is a success, can he return. ”

Sources close to the project say they are so sure of the impact of Aditya’s performance that they have already signed it for a sequel. Trade expert Girish Johar believes it is time for Aditya to attack again. “The movie looks exciting with stunning images, exotic places, good songs too. The trailer has generated a good amount of curiosity. The limited target audience may be an impediment in the film’s long-term perspectives, as it seems obscure and aimed at luxury youth only. ARK will arrive after a long time on the screen and it looks great and his fans will finish the movie giving him a good start at the box office. ”

