Malang Box Office Day 1: In this column it was predicted that Aditya Roy Kapur, the Disha Patani movie would open in 4-5 crore rank. However, the numbers turned out to be better since 6.71 rupees I enter. This is a reasonably good start for the film, which did not have a great advertising display en route.

A beginning like this has given a good platform for the film to grow on Saturdays and Sundays. Word of mouth will come into play now that criticism is quite polarized. On the one hand, the film is appreciated for its elegant treatment and on the other hand, there is also criticism for the complicated drama that has turned around.

Malang Box Office Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s movie opens better than expectations

However, it would all come down to how audiences react to the movie from now on. If the collections turn out to be in the range of Rs 9-10 million today, it would be a good enough growth for the movie directed by Mohit Suri.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!