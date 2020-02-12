Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani movie is still good

Malang ticket office: It is on its way to being a success story at the box office. The movie was quite stable on Tuesday as 3.80 crore I enter. This is not a drop compared to 4.04 crore that the movie had accumulated on Monday. The target audience, young people in urban multiplexes, has captured the film and word of mouth among them is good.

Malang Box Office Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s movie is still good

The movie directed by Mohit Suri has brought Rs 33.20 million already and soon the numbers for life of his Hamari Adhuri Kahani (37.57 rupees) would also be overcome. He published that he would try to challenge the lifelong numbers of Half Girlfriend (Rs 60.28 million) and if the current trend continues, it may well be the case.

For Aditya Roy Kapur, the film turned out to be a breath of fresh air since the actor had been waiting for a success for quite some time. Although this is not a problem in itself, at least it is reasonable enough.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

