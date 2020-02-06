Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani is ready to take you on a musical ‘journey’

Last week’s launch, Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu, is clearly having poor performance at the windows, which has created enough space for this week’s expected Malang. The film presents a new combination of Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani and is more in the news due to the dark and nervous treatment of Mohit Suri. In the section “How is the hype?” From Koimoi, the film has obtained more than 4,200 votes.

Let’s take a look at how Malang did in our “How’s the hype?” Section:

How is Malang’s hype (audience) ?: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani are ready to take you on a musical “journey”

Hui Malang song:

Sung by Asees Kaur and composed by Ved Sharma, Hui Malang is a song full of life with Disha Patani at its best. She looks dazzling and performs impressive dance steps. The track has been appreciated by 81% from our audience.

Song of Phir Na Milen Kabhi:

Phir Na Milen Kabhi portrays a heartbreaking love story with a tint of anguish where Aditya, who is madly in love with Disha, decides to leave her. Sung by Ankit Tiwari, the song likes 75% of voters.

Humraah song:

Humraah is about how Aditya and Disha’s love story evolves and its chemistry is something to keep in mind. Crooned by Sachet Tandon, the track has been loved by everything 78% of our voters.

Malang title title:

The main song shows how two strangers: Disha and Aditya meet at a party and fall in love with each other at first sight. Around 84% of the participants nodded.

Song of Chal Ghar Chalen:

Bringing back the magic duo of Mithoon and Arijit Singh, Chal Ghar Chalen shows a beer romance and shares visions of adventures of Aditya-Disha’s journey in the film. Received I like everything 84% of persons.

Trailer:

The trailer is a trippy pleasure and follows the neon theme. It is a kind of romance and revenge drama that traces the journey of five people in love with killing people. About 85% of the audience loved him here.

Poster ft. Aditya and Disha:

Grab around tastes 85% Of the voters, the cartel made noise because Disha and Aditya posed in a very peculiar pose.

Character posters:

Presenting the first look, the creators published four solo posters of Aditya, Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Like the trailer, the posters also follow a crazy theme. The posters got around tastes 84% of voters.

Overall, Malang enjoys a decent pre-launch hype due to an intriguing breakthrough and Mohit Suri running the management department is one of the factors that attract attention among moviegoers. Here has received a THUMB UP of 84% of voters!

