We have been waiting for this for five years! Fans can finally say hello to the new music after finding a reference to Adele’s new 2020 album on the artist’s YouTube page this week. Although it doesn’t appear to be an intended hint, it is quite possible that this interesting find is proof that a new single or possibly an entire record is already on the way.

Go to Adele’s YouTube page and you will find this sneaky hint. The fans saw that the 31-year-old singer’s channel listed “13 videos” in its description above. If you look at the total number of publicly uploaded videos, it’s only 12.

“A new video was uploaded to Adele’s official YouTube channel today. The video is not publicly available. # A4,” wrote the Twitter fan account @adeledailynet. When a Twitter user tried to expose this discovery, the @ adeledailynet account, they actually checked Adele’s YouTube page for religious evidence.

“These 13 videos have been there forever, if I remember correctly,” wrote the user to whom @adeledailynet replied: “They are not. We have been checking every day since October.”

In our opinion, “Hello” from 2015 is the last video published on the site. However, if we stick to the suggestions of this Twitter fan account, it is possible that this number fiasco proves that there is already another video in Adele’s account. The only question that is still open is when it will be released.

Adele has kept her fans busy last year, and reports of new music appear to appear every few months. Perhaps we are only confident, or maybe your recent announcement of a collaboration with Nicki Minaj in connection with this latest note is enough to finally confirm # A4.

Until we know, it’s best to keep our eyes open for more Adele theories about new music. At least we know that fans will always come!