Adeboye reacts to the explosion of the Abule-Egba pipeline

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Christian Church of God Redeemed, RCCG, reacted to the explosion of the pipeline along the Ekoro road by the axis Baruwa, Abule Egba, Lagos, which cost the lives and goods.

DAILY POST reported that five people have been confirmed dead, while several vehicles and homes have been destroyed after some vandals suspected of disturbing the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline, which is part of the System 2B pipeline.

LASEMA Director General Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said five deaths, three adult men, one adult woman and one five-year-old girl were recorded

A total of 20 people were treated for minor injuries and returned to the scene while 150

people, including children, have been displaced.

Reacting, Adeboye in a short message expressed his compassion for the victims of the Abule-Egba incident.

On his verified Instagram page, he wrote, “Our hearts are with the victims of hell from the Abule-Egba pipeline incident.

“We pray for mercy in this moment of need in the name of Jesus.”