Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde warned state politicians to approach the state government before embarking on the construction or reconstruction of public infrastructure in the state.

Makinde gave the warning in response to the demolition of certain buildings in two state public schools, the community primary school of Ayepe in the local government area of ​​Egbeda and the Methodist primary school of Gangansi in the Ona-Ara local government area.

POST QUOTIDIEN said that some people in the local government areas of Egbeda and Ona-Ara allegedly entered the premises of two primary schools and demolished blocks of classrooms in order to rebuild classrooms.

They are said to have entered schools on the orders of a member of the National Assembly of the region.

But, state governor Seyi Makinde, while responding, said his government had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the demolition of classrooms in two public primary schools.

Makinde said that any individual or politician intending to collaborate on building infrastructure in schools in Oyo State should know that the schools were public property under the trust of the government and that he should ” Go to government for appropriate approvals.

Makinde, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, insisted that the governor had promised to prosecute the perpetrators.

He described the act as illegal, annoying and totally condemnable, adding that he did not sit down and watch the saboteurs destroy public property for any reason.

“The people who destroyed the classrooms did not get any approval from the State’s Universal Council for Basic Education, which holds schools in trust for the government and the people.

“While the state government wants to work with good-humored members of society to manage public infrastructure, the administration will not tolerate lawlessness and breaches of due process guarantees,” said the press release.

“The government disapproves of the demolition of classroom blocks at the community primary school, Ayepe and Methodist primary school, in Gangansi in the local government areas of Egbeda and Ona-Ara respectively by alleged thugs by order of a member of the State’s National Assembly.

“The act, to say the least, is unfortunate, illegal and completely condemnable. No one, regardless of position, is allowed to illegally enter the premises of a public school and demolish buildings in any form without government approval.

“We view this as an act of provocation and anarchy and as a government; we are not going to sit around and watch anarchic individuals manage to sabotage the government by destroying school property or embarking on renovations of public property using illegal means simply for political gain.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has mandated the relevant security agencies to investigate the circumstances that led to the demolition of the classrooms in the two schools mentioned above.

“The Governor has also given directives that the police should bring the culprits to justice in order to dissuade others who wish to follow such a path of lawlessness.

“Governor Makinde has said it over and over again that his administration is open to working with public figures to bring about a massive improvement in infrastructure in education and other areas of the state. But this partnership must follow a regular procedure.

“Any individual or politician intending to collaborate in the construction of infrastructure in schools in Oyo State should know that the schools are public property placed under the trust of the government and contact the government to obtain approvals appropriate.

“All that is below that is anarchy and as a government that has vowed to defend the laws of the country, the government of Oyo State is always ready to put any tendency to anarchy under gun control of the law, “he said. .