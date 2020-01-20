Adding Byleth to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate makes sense, sorry

Byleth of Fire Emblem: Three Houses has been confirmed as the fifth fighter in the first Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and many fans are upset.

So the unveiling for the last character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s first character pack has come and gone, and for better or worse there is another Fire Emblem character in Three Houses’ Byleth. The internet was full of negativity.

People reacted with anger and now, the internet, memes. They deal with a character from a series that seems to have more characters in Smash than Mario.

But listen to me, I think it does.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the best-selling Fire Emblem game ever. And I speak as someone who works in retail, I will vouch for having seen systems that move for that very game. I know a lot of people who have never touched a Fire Emblem game and love the Three Houses.

If this game has reached a wider audience than any other Fire Emblem title, doesn’t it make sense that Byleth is there? I mean, if you think about it, he / she is by number the most recognizable Fire Emblem character.

Not only that, it’s also clear that they put a lot of work into the character to make it something different. You can see in the preview video that it does nothing on the Ray / Marth scale.

As someone who started Game Boy Advance, I have to say that Byleth is my favorite protagonist in every Fire Emblem game. Your fighting style looks really cool. Switching between weapons is really fun and the other costumes represent the different houses.

We have about 80 characters in Fire Emblem. I wasn’t happy with Banjo Kazooie, but most of you were. Let me have that, please.

If you are really unhappy with Byleth, there is some good news. Nintendo has confirmed that a second series of DLC fighters will be released.

The game leader Masahiro Sakurai has apparently already decided who they will be, but has not yet betrayed them. They will all be published in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by December 31, 2021.