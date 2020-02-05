Add color to your home with these chic rugs

Getty Images

You’ve purchased furniture, chosen the perfect wallpaper, added stylish accessories and organized your space, but there is one accent that helps bring a room together and make a statement – a good rug.

Everyone knows that one of the easiest ways to add some pop to your home is to paint the walls, but the introduction of a vibrant rug can have the same impact with much less hassle. From colorful shapes in the living room and faux fur in a reading corner to runners in the kitchen and more, a chic rug can breathe new life into your home and show off your personality.

View five carpets we have found that are full of luxury, pizzazz and pop and that fit perfectly into the home of any goddess.

