NEW YORK, United States of America, January 27, 2020 / – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the following statement on Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday:

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

“Kobe has shown us for 20 seasons what is possible when remarkable talents are combined with absolute dedication to victory. He was one of the most exceptional players in the history of our game, with legendary accomplishments: five NBA championships, one NBA MVP Award, 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most because he has inspired people around the world to grab a basketball and compete to the best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he had acquired and considered it his mission to share it with future generations of players, and he was particularly pleased to share his love of the game with Gianna.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Vanessa and her family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”