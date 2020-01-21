During the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, the impeachment chief, MP Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Spoke to the Senate about the “trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies impeachment”.

“The president believes he can do whatever he wants, no matter how corrupt and dressed in bright legal attire, in accordance with Article II,” Ship repeated earlier statements by Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“And yet when the founders wrote the impeachment clause, they had exactly that type of misconduct in mind,” he continued. “Behavior that misuses the power of his office for personal gain, undermines our national security, invites foreign interference in our democratic electoral process. It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies impeachment. “

