Adam Schefter's daughter has a fun interview with the Pro Bowl players

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Adam Schefter is known for posting the biggest sports news and interviewing athletes to deliver incredible stories. As his daughter Dylan showed in the Pro Bowl, the interview with athletes and the invitation to speak to them clearly runs in the family.

Dylan Schefter was allowed to leave school this week to help her father cover the Pro Bowl in Orlando. When the opportunity arose, she put on her reporter hat, grabbed a microphone, and let players help her with her homework.

Dylan asked the players if they had ever skipped classes and asked them a number of questions related to academics. Of course, she made it even better by pointing out Marshawn Lynch and the importance of taking care of your chickens.

There were a lot of great responses from the players, but the New Orleans Saints, who ran Alvin Kamara back, easily stole the show. Dylan Schefter seems to have a bright future in sports reporting, and she is sure to learn from one of the best.