Adam Sandler makes fun of the Oscar award in his acceptance speech

As expected from Adam Sandler, the comedian made a hilarious acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards last night. The award for best male leading actor for his role in Uncut gemstonesThe actor started a speech with lots of jokes at the expense of the Oscars, his nominees and himself.

“I also want to greet my competitors who will be known from time to time as the guys who have lost fucking Adam Sandler,” he joked in front of the crowd.

He later shared his Oscar nudge and compared it to his high school years when he was awarded for a “feather-haired denim jacket” in the “Best Looking Yearbook” category. Best Personality “win.” When I look around this room tonight, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the award for Hollywood’s best personality, “added Sandler.” So if these feather-haired fool motherfuckers tomorrow night getting their Oscars, their pretty looks will fade over time, while our independent personalities will light up forever! ”

He went on to say that independent films were “a large part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem” and were jokingly painted Billy Madison and The waterboy as films with larger political and introspective undertones – hallmarks of the indie film. “I tried to sell my truths with a genuinely independent mind while cashing in some really annoying paychecks,” he quipped.

Watch the speech above in full.

