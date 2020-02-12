Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo pregnancy reaction: are you expecting baby 3?

Is baby number 3 on the move? Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo responded to pregnancy rumors by pointing to her Instagram stories and I’m sorry to disappoint fans, but it doesn’t seem like the couple is expecting it. Pregnancy rumors started on Sunday, February 9, after Maroon 5 singer [40] and Victoria’s Secret Angel [31] attended the Vanity Fairs Oscars Party.

After the couple ran across the red carpet, fans went to Prinsloo’s Instagram to ask if she was pregnant. “Are you pregnant?” A fan wrote on a photo of the model kissing her husband. Another commented, “Wait, is this an announcement of pregnancy? Congratulations 💕 ”Another person wrote:“ OMGGGG R U WIEDER PREGNANT? Omgggg love you 🐝 ”

Although Levine and Prinsloo haven’t explicitly confirmed or denied the rumors, the model added Tuesday’s February 11th to their Instagram stories to post a photo of their dinner: nigiri with raw fish eggs. According to the American Pregnancy Organization, foods that should be avoided during pregnancy include unpasteurized milk, soft cheese, alcohol, and yes, raw and undercooked fish. So if Prinsloo eats sushi, she’s probably not pregnant. However, the photo does not completely rule out the possibility of pregnancy. Although experts report that not a lot of alcohol is safe during pregnancy, raw fish is more of a gray area. The National Health Service also reports that some raw fish can be consumed if they are previously frozen, killing any worms that may be present.

It is also important to note that besides alcohol, there is not much final information about the foods that are consumed or unsafe during pregnancy, and there are many people who are less strict about what they eat when they are expect. Maybe Levine and Prinsloo could have another child? The couple already share daughters Dusty [3] and Gio [1]. So who knows if another will join their brood? But if we bet money, we would say that this sushi photo says otherwise.