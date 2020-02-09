Adam Gilchrist who smoked Brett Lee for a Clean Six has brought back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia

The who’s who of cricket met on Sunday, February 9 to play the Bushfire Relief Match, focused on raising money for the gruesome Australian Bushfires.

The day was a special day for all cricket fans who saw the greatest legends play together in Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia. The T10 game was played between teams led by former Australian players, Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

Gilly, leader of the Gilchrist XI, was on strike in the second half of the game.

The Australian cricket player brought us all back in time when he hit a six against his former teammate Brett Lee, who is bowling for Ponting XI.

Gilchrist’s strike made all his fans dive into nostalgia.

After scoring 17 out of 11, he was fired by Luke Hodge. He played a 49-point partnership alongside Australia’s former all-rounder, Shane Watson.

Here’s a look at the moment when we fell again for beating Adam:

GILLY! Donate to the #BigAppeal here: https://t.co/HgP8Vhnk9s pic.twitter.com/eHqOhbiC9y

– cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

A number of fans couldn’t help but shouted loudly at the “Gilchrist Shot Trademark.”

This is what they had to say:

Sorry Paine & Carey but make room for this man back in the 🇦🇺 colors! He can smoke it for another 2 years! #bushfirebash #BigAppeal

– Umair (@ imumair10) February 9, 2020

The Gilchrist trademark shot

– Manash Kaushik (@ ManashMpk93) February 9, 2020

Best batsman who has ever held the Wicket

– Rocky since 1996 (@naanallaneenu) 9 February 2020

Legends including Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram, Matthew Hayden, Andrew Symonds and others were part of the Bushfire Relief competition.

The former players in the Bushfire charity cricket match managed to raise more than $ 7.7 million (about Rs 46.8 crores) for the communities destroyed by the forest fires in Australia.

