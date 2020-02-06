Actress Jameela Jamil announces that she is “queer”

Actress Jameela Jamil said that she was “Queer” on Twitter Wednesday.

The star “The Good Place” had added a rainbow to her Twitter name years ago, but she had never officially revealed her sexuality, Jamil said in a post on her Twitter.

“I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of jumping performatively on a train about something that caused a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil as a child.”

Jamil said it was scary to come out as a South Asian Actress in her thirties and that Twitter was not where she wanted it to be.

This week, Jamil has been addressing the backlash resulting from her participation in “Legendary,” an upcoming HBO Max Ballroom competition show.

Social culture came from New York City when black and Latin American gays and trans women created support systems for each other called houses. Houses gather into balls, secure spaces with competitions that celebrate skills such as fashion, dance and fashion.

“Transparent” and “Pose” actress Trace Lysette criticized the decision to hire someone who was not part of the culture.

“I conducted an interview for this appearance. As the mother of a house for almost a decade, it is a kind of madness when people without a connection to our culture get the appearance. This is not a shadow for Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If anything, I interview the decision makers, ”Lysette said on her Twitter.

“I know that if I’m queer, I won’t be classified as a ballroom,” Jamil continued, writing in the post. “But I have the privilege and power and a large following that I can bring to this show (just like the absolutely legendary Megan Thee Stallion) and their beautiful candidates and ballroom hosts.”