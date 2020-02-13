Actress Go Soo Jung who appeared in BTS “WITH SEOEL” died on 25: News: KpopStarz

“A few days ago, actress Go Soo Jung said goodbye to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky,” said the actress’ desk at the age of 25.

Netizens express their condolences to the death of rookie actor Go Soo Jung because of her chronic illness. Although she may not be a famous actress, she has left a memory for people who know and appreciate her.

The late actress made her debut as an actress in tvN’s “Goblin” in 2016 and made her face known by appearing in JTBC’s “Solomon’s Perjury” and the video clip for the global superstars BTS, for Seoul Tourism promotion song “WITH SEOEL.”

The funeral process took place on February 9, privately with family and friends. The actress is said to have died of a deadly disease. The funeral was kept quiet according to the wishes of the relatives and the signing ceremony was strictly observed on Tuesday.

The Story J Company, its agency, left an announcement on February 12 that the Go Soo Jung has just said goodbye to the world and has become a shining star in the sky. The funeral of the deceased was kept silent in accordance with the wishes of the relatives and the signing ceremony was strictly held on Tuesday with the family to watch.

The agency then said: “The actress was a radiant person with a pure and sweet heart than anyone else. We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her radiant smile that brighten up the world. Wish her a safe passage,” added she ready.

As we recall Go’s earlier comments about why she wanted to become an actress, her former agency, JStars Entertainment, introduced the high-profile movie in 2017 by releasing a post entitled “Note to the new actor Go Soo Jung.”

At the time, the actress mentioned her inspiration about why she wanted to become an actress. “I was drawn to the work of actress by watching the performance of Kim Myungmin. When I saw other actors performing after that day, I went crazy because I wanted to do it,” said Go Soo Jung.

Go then calls himself a “question mark” and wants to say with confidence: “I think I have to show too much in front of me, but I still don’t know myself to put it in one word.” I’ll be the first to let you know when it’s clear, “she said.

Our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased actress.

