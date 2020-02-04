Deepika Padukone is the ultimate fashion queen as she has inspired many to be inspired by her wardrobe. From her favorite Sabyasachi saris to the most extravagant western outfits, the actress knows how to make heads turn. Travel the world from time to time and make sure you do it in style.

But did you know that because of the many outfits she has worn, Deepika initially did not like to wear this color? Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone’s stylist revealed that the tone of a color that was a big no for Deepika was using the color yellow. Shaleena said she initially did not like the color, but it was this outfit that made her change her mind.

Actress Deepika Padukone used to hate THIS bright color in her fashionable wardrobe

Shaleena talked to Pinkvilla about Deepika’s fashion options and said, “You know, we thought maybe if Sabyasachi made a yellow he would wear it. Three days later we had Sabya’s yellow outfit and she said,” You did this on purpose. ” Basically, you get the right color and tone, yellow can’t be nice, but if you get the right shade, then it can be great, so because Deepika is very open to trying new things and has become very comfortable with what use, never say no to anything and use color. “

But contrary to what Deepika feels, her fans say she looks absolutely divine in yellow. Recently she wore a yellow Sabyasachi suit and looked beautiful. She combined her ethnic clothes with some sumptuous jewels. She opted for her classic elegant bun look that she always does and looked like a bomb.

Speaking of why Deepika always chooses the elegant hairstyle, Shaleena said: “The elegant hairstyle is not really our option and this is something we discuss very often. I think that for Deepika and for me, it is for the whole look. It is not that we force this look at things. And my God, look at her face, so I thought what better than to show her face. I think very few people can wear that the way she does it. “

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7OP-9gn0H1/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Also during the Met Gala and the appearances in Cannes in 2019 and the Chhapaak promotions, Deepika used yellow suits for the red carpets. It looked every inch of beautiful in these sets and we think you should definitely use this color.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7QW_IcHsDc/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bx7JEceni8E/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxLER5Bn_uq/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

On the labor front, Deepika will be seen in Ranveer Singh 83. She will rehearse the role of Ranveer’s wife in the direction of Kabir Khan. The actress will also play the role of Draupadi in the production of Madhu Mantena, Mahabharat. He has also signed a Shakun Batra film with Ananya Pandey and Siddharth Chaturvedi. Deepika will also be part of the new version of the Hollywood movie The Intern with Rishi Kapoor.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!