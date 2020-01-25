Actress Anita Joseph shares beautiful photos before her wedding of her and her future husband

The very rich Nigerian goddess on screen Anita Joseph is about to marry her heart during a wedding ceremony which seems to be a classic.

Men

will have to start looking elsewhere after pictures of Anita Joseph and boyfriend

photos before the wedding appeared on the Internet.

The curvaceous actress has been linked to reports of meetings with prominent politicians in Nigeria, but the pre-wedding photos dispel all speculation.

Anita went to her Instagram page to share a romantic message to her boo, and we have them here:

The moment I set my eyes on you, my world has changed…

All I could see was the beauty around me ..

All I felt was pure happiness …

Thank you for loving and protecting me

You believe in me even when I doubt myself

You give me the strength to keep going

Thanks to you, this world is a better place

Because you are a better woman

You are the stars in my sky and the sun in my world

Am on cloud nine everytime i’m with you

And the baby in me comes out

Thanks for being you, you’re a good man (my god)

May JEHOVAH ELOHIM bless you and

Whatever you touch turns to gold, you will not experience pain or sorrow…

Your paths are blessed, your legs are sanctified

The LORD is your protection… in JESUS ​​NAME AMEN

I love you my king, I really love you

What were you telling me here i love it @realmcfish

See the photos below;