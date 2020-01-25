Actress Anita Joseph shares beautiful photos before her wedding of her and her future husband

The very rich Nigerian goddess on screen Anita Joseph is about to marry her heart during a wedding ceremony which seems to be a classic.
Men
will have to start looking elsewhere after pictures of Anita Joseph and boyfriend
photos before the wedding appeared on the Internet.
The curvaceous actress has been linked to reports of meetings with prominent politicians in Nigeria, but the pre-wedding photos dispel all speculation.
Anita went to her Instagram page to share a romantic message to her boo, and we have them here:
The moment I set my eyes on you, my world has changed…
All I could see was the beauty around me ..
All I felt was pure happiness …
Thank you for loving and protecting me
You believe in me even when I doubt myself
You give me the strength to keep going
Thanks to you, this world is a better place
Because you are a better woman
You are the stars in my sky and the sun in my world
Am on cloud nine everytime i’m with you
And the baby in me comes out
Thanks for being you, you’re a good man (my god)
May JEHOVAH ELOHIM bless you and
Whatever you touch turns to gold, you will not experience pain or sorrow…
Your paths are blessed, your legs are sanctified
The LORD is your protection… in JESUS NAME AMEN
I love you my king, I really love you
What were you telling me here i love it @realmcfish
See the photos below;