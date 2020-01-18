Actor Namit Das Dons Music Hat for Mira Nair is a suitable boy

Actor Namit Das changed the music composer to the upcoming series Mira Nair “A Boy”. The show is an adaptation of the very fatal novel by Vikr Seth.

Namit composed three songs for the Mira Nair show.

The actor who amazed the audience with the effects of films like “Wake Up Sid”, “Pataakha” and “Sui Dhaaga” actually has music in his blood. Namit is the son of the famous Gazan singer Chandan Dass and has been developing a love of music since childhood. Over the past five years, he has created independent music with composer Anurago Shanker.

“When I was growing up, music was always part of all the activities we did as a family. My father is a singer and I also trained in classical singing. I take time for my band with Anurag Shanker, but this is another dimension of making music that I’m really excited about. Now, with A Boy Boy, I try not only to play but also to explore my dream of creating music. The theme of the show is so unique that it was a challenge and I had the ball to do it, ”Namit said.

In “A Boy Boy” Namit not only composes music, but will see the essays of a major character. “I play Haresh Khannu on Mira Nair. People who read the book are well acquainted with this character, ”he said.

The actor shared his experience with the Nair film, which was awarded the National Prize: “My connection with Mira Nair began with Monsoon’s wedding four years ago. We got off at Berkeley, we were a workshop for them, and we slowly created a family that is truly together thanks to this game. This year he became a suitable boy. Mira is truly amazing for collaboration. Intuitively knows how to put together the best people to work with! I really have the honor of working with her! “

“The Good Boy” plays Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Rasiku Duggal in key roles and is expected to be aired on BBC One later this year.

