Actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103

LOS ANGELES – Kirk Douglas, the legendary actor who starred Spartacus, zest for life, and countless other films, died at the age of 103.

Douglas is the father of actor Michael Douglas, who confirmed his father’s death in a post on his Instagram page.

“With great sadness, my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of films who lived until his golden years,” he said to Michael Douglas. “A humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in set a standard for all of us.”

The film academy, golden globes, actors and other greats of show business have been involved in social media to pay tribute to the actor.

“I wanted to be an actor in second grade as a child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, I (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. -Kirk Douglas

