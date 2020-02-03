Actor in treatment for infection, nothing important!

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor said on Sunday that he has an infection and is being given medical attention for the same. Previously, unconfirmed reports indicated that the actor had to be admitted to a city hospital after arriving here for a family function.

The 67-year-old actor was quoted on ndtv.com saying he was being treated for an infection. Pollution in the capital could be the reason for the condition.

According to news18.com, a close relative said: “Chintuji had to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. Upon learning of his father’s health problem, Rishi’s son, Ranbir, also flew to Delhi. “

Unconfirmed reports stated that Ranbir was accompanied by his friend Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir and Alia were supposed to perform at the mehendi ceremony of Ranbir’s cousin, Armaan Jain, but the plans were reportedly canceled because Ranbir had to fly to Delhi.

