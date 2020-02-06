Actor focuses on travel, not Oscar Destination

LOS ANGELES – It is the last thing his father wrote to him and the first thing he reads every day. On a post-it in his bathroom it says: “I love you forever. Father.”

“We don’t have much time. It’s scary because we take it for granted. Before I do. But not anymore,” said Eric Olsson.

When Olsson’s father died of cancer about half a year ago, his perspective on life and actions changed.

“I think so many people come to LA with the idea of ​​winning an award. The trip is the most important part for me. Nothing is guaranteed, ”he said.

For him, that means staying process-oriented, not just goal-oriented.

“I want to be the best actor I can do. I don’t know if other art forms can do it to publish stories that serve our communities and the world and have an impact on humanity,” he said.

That’s why he wanted to be an actor – to bring people together. The way he produced a piece for two years brought his whole family together – the day before his father told him he had cancer.

And to become the best actor he can be, he reads a lot.

He really learns his acting skills – he sits at his desk for hours every day and reads. While studying to grow as an actor, he is also a filmmaker – he makes trailers for films and makes documentaries.

He lives and breathes filmmaking every day. This includes constant meetings with his agent, always in his father’s leather jacket, ready … in case the role of his life comes.

“It’s like coming from the bank. Are you warm or not? I know so many actors who sit around and don’t actively keep their instruments warm. They expect to get work,” he said.

But even if it doesn’t come – the trip is his Hollywood dream.

“I wake up every morning and pinch myself. I live in LA, study drama, am healthy. I make a living from something I don’t hate, ”he said.

And he knows it in heaven …

“He would be proud,” he said.

Olsson feels love … from what his father wrote him last – and from what he reads last every day.