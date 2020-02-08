Activist Egypt arrested on charges of ‘damage to national security’, ‘Fake News Broadcasting’

Patrick Zaky, a graduate of the University of Bologna, was detained at Cairo airport late on Friday when he came to visit his family.

Cairo: An Egyptian investigator and activist was arrested on arrival from Italy and charged with “damage to national security” and “broadcasting false news,” lawyers and his employer have confirmed.

He was detained in an order issued in September after he left to continue his studies, according to the Egyptian Personal Rights Initiative (EIPR), a prominent rights organization where he is a researcher.

The NGO said he was being questioned about his research and activism.

He appeared in front of the public prosecutor in his hometown of Mansoura, 130 kilometers north of Cairo in the Delta region, according to security and judicial sources.

Zaky is accused of “incitement to protest without a permit”, “incitement to overthrow the state”, “running a social media account with the intent … to harm national security” and “broadcasting fake news” , “and” promote terrorist actions, “they told AFP.

He will be held in custody for 15 days for further interrogation.

Lawyers from two other rights groups in Egypt confirmed the indictment list.

EIPR said that Zaky was beaten and electrocuted by security forces while she was in custody during the night, claiming AFP could not verify.

The group called for his immediate release.

Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International in Italy, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the investigator “runs the risk of prolonged detention and torture.”

Zaky is one of a series of human rights defenders who have been arrested in recent months.

EIPR also noted that since October last year, six of its staff have been “temporarily detained and interrogated” in operations that seemingly focus on “persons deemed to be politically active in any way”.

Since President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi led the military expulsion of Islamic President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, continuous action against Islamists and secular critics has focused on prominent dissidents, academics, activists, journalists and lawyers.

