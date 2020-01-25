Activision Blizzard broadcasts only on YouTube instead of Twitch

Thanks to a new partnership with Google, all Activision Blizzard sports, especially the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League, are now exclusively available on YouTube. Esports are an explosive, rapidly growing part of the industry. They are already big business with very well known tournaments and personalities like EVO and Ninja and only get bigger from here. If a big player like Activision Blizzard teams up with Google to work to increase its industry footprint, it could have a massive impact on Esports’ future growth and audience growth.

Blizzard / Activision have signed a new exclusive partnership that makes all their esports available only on YouTube. Bye Twitch

This includes the Overwatch League and the new Call of Duty League

Very curious to see how this affects the number of viewers this season. Big news pic.twitter.com/cZT34Krutw

With the loss of content through Twitch, as more and more platforms assert their own claims with exclusivity deals and different streaming experiences, the primary delivery methods for the esports scene are changing rapidly. Twitch lost Ninja’s Fortnite adventure to another streaming platform, Mixer, last year.

The deal also has a fascinating background to Google’s ongoing attempts to consolidate its own console presence at the stadiums. Exclusive esport experiences could be part of her vision for Stadia’s growing platform.

Are you a fan of Activision Blizzard? How do you find these exclusive offers? Are you glad that more companies take streaming of esports seriously or are you a little unsure about established platforms that buy the exclusivity of the left and right? Let us know in the comments.