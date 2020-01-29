Activator-based components for shape-shifting interfaces

Certification: Suzuki et al.

Large interfaces that change shape could be used to create interactive screens or environments that can be customized to meet the needs of human resources users. Despite their potential, the creation of these systems has so far proved challenging, as they can be expensive to construct and require a space large enough to allow different configurations.

Researchers at the ATLAS Institute of the University of Colorado, Keio University and the University of Tokyo have recently created a set of modular blocks, called LiftTiles, that can be used to create interfaces but shape shapes. The design of these unique building blocks, presented in a document previously published in arXiv, is inspired by the mechanism behind party corners.

“We wanted to create changing architectural experiences – walls, floors and furniture that can be customized and remodeled under the control of a computer,” said Ryo Suzuki, Ph.D. a student at the ATLAS Institute who designed the project, he told TechXplore.

The idea of ​​using pneumatic and inflatable actuators to create room-sized architectural experiences dates back to the 1970s and more specifically to a project called INFLATOCOOKBOOK by the pioneering architectural group Ant Farm. More recently, several other designers and architects have begun to use inflatable materials to build large-scale 3-D screens. Some notable examples are the 3-D signboard of Asif Khan presented at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and an installation created by the Scandinavian Design Group in Norway, consisting of an interactive ceiling.

Researchers specializing in the development of human-computer interaction techniques have also explored the use of compressed air and other inflatable materials to create shape-changing screens. However, most of the resulting interfaces are relatively small in size or based on monolithic design (ie they are formed by a large large block rather than a few small blocks).

The interface created by Suzuki and her colleagues uses actuators as large modules. Unlike some of the previously proposed interfaces, their design allows users to easily create space-size and shape screens, customizing them to suit their needs.

“Full-size 3-D displays are expensive and time consuming to manufacture,” Suzuki said. “The main goal of the LiftTiles project is to enable designers and developers to quickly and easily create a working environment prototype of a room that changes the shape of the room so that they (and we) can test it before embarking on the costly and time-consuming process of building a robust and finished product. “

The LiftTiles created by Suzuki and his colleagues are essentially 30cm square tiles that can be raised and lowered from 15cm to 150cm using a computer. Each tile is raised separately by inflating a hose wrapped in a coil, which resembles the movement of a party horn as it extends. When deflated, the same tube is retracted and recycled, lowering the plate.

LiftTiles have several advantages over other building blocks used to create large-scale shape shift interfaces. First, the tiles weigh 10 pounds each and are strong enough to support another 10 pounds. They are also compact and can be compressed up to 15cm.

Assembling a single tile, which includes the tile itself and the hose, costs $ 8. LiftTiles could therefore be a cheap and effective solution for making original work in variable-size space environments.

“We developed a low-cost modular design for rotating pneumatic actuators that are rather cheap and powerful enough to lift 10 pounds,” Suzuki explained. “Its combination of features makes LiftTiles suitable for original room-scale transformations, as their modular and reconfigurable design enables researchers and designers to quickly build different geometries and research applications.”

Actuator-based building blocks could soon be used by designers worldwide to design, ultimately creating a variety of environments. For example, users could create changing floors for custom furniture, changing walls for dynamic separation, and environmentally-friendly interfaces for immersive VR experiences.

“In our studies, we would like to find ways to accelerate LiftTiles,” Suzuki said. “The full extension of a LiftTile takes 16 seconds and its complete removal takes 4 seconds, too slow to support, for example, a room-sized VR game. We also plan to organize a workshop with researchers and designers (e.g. sites and architects) to explore and edit LiftTiles applications. “

In the future, Suzuki and its partners plan to produce tiles with acoustic, capacitive and detective pressures, enhancing their interactions with the environment. They also plan to give them a more dynamic look, for example, by installing LED lights on their surface.

“Currently, we control each LiftTile through a central microcontroller, which is connected to cables, and this limits the LiftTiles’ floor settings,” Suzuki added. “Replacing the cables with Wi-Fi connections will allow us to overcome this limitation.”

More information:

LiftTiles: constructive building blocks for original room-scale variables interfaces. arXiv: 2001.02382 (cs.HC). arxiv.org/abs/2001.02382

ryosuzuki.org/lift-tiles/

