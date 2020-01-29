Sydney: Asian stocks extended a global settlement on Tuesday when China took more drastic measures to fight the coronavirus, while bonds found favor in the expectation that central banks would have to maintain the stimulus to offset the likely economic burden.

As the death toll reached 100 and the virus spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States, some health experts questioned whether China can contain the epidemic.

China has already extended the Lunar New Year holidays to February 2 nationwide and to February 9 to Shanghai. On Tuesday, the country’s largest steel city in the northern Hebei province, Tangshan, suspended all public transportation in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

With the closure of Chinese markets, investors sold the offshore yuan and the Australian dollar as a risk indicator.

“The wild card is not the death rate, but how infectious the Wuhan virus is,” Citi economists wrote in a note.

“The economic impact will depend on how successfully this outbreak is contained.”

Analysts said that travel and tourism would be the most affected sectors along with retail and liquor sales, although health services and online purchases were considered to have superior performance.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.8% in the first Asian operations on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7%, Australian shares stumbled 1.3% and South Korea’s Kospi index slid 2.6%.

On Monday, key indices for British, French and German equity markets fell more than 2%, as did pan-European markets because of concerns about the possible economic impact of the deadly virus. Shares on Wall Street fell more than 1%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 reversed some of the losses after falling 1.6% overnight for its largest single-day percentage loss since last October. They were until the last 0.25%.

JPMorgan analysts said the coronavirus outbreak was an “unexpected risk factor” for the markets, although they see contagion as a regional shock rather than a global one.

“The increase in risk aversion and the worry of a demand shock across the region … means that the market reaction will probably enrich low-yield government bonds,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

“Concerns about the contagion of the coronavirus have reduced yields and it is the last risk in a series that has boosted US Treasury yields (UST) well below what the fundamentals indicate. We remain short of UST to 30 years. ”

The 10-year Treasury bond yields fell to 1,598% on Monday, the lowest since October 10. The returns on two-year papers also fell sharply, while the futures of the Fed funds recovered when investors valued a higher risk of a rate cut later this year.

Futures involve about 35 basic relaxation points at the end of the year. The Federal Reserve is expected to remain firm at its policy meeting this week, but markets will be sensitive to any changes in their economic outlook.

The Australian and New Zealand bonds won on Tuesday as did the Japanese government bonds (JGB) with 10-year JGB yields set for their fourth consecutive day of losses.

JPMorgan said they have not yet altered their forecasted forecasts for developed or emerging markets, although they were taking gains in their “bullish” EUR / USD positions and remain “considerably much” in Swiss francs that benefit from the demand for safe haven.

The brief accumulation in the Australian was another risk coverage. The currency fell 0.1% for the last time to $ 0.6752, on its way to its third consecutive day of losses.

The euro remained stable at $ 1.1017.

The yen, which has been increasing over the past five sessions, stopped at 108.94 per dollar.

In raw materials, Brent crude lost 15 cents to $ 59.17 while US crude fell 12 cents to $ 53.02.

Cash gold remained stable at $ 1,581.11.

