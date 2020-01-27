Action of marriage, explained in 60 seconds

Can you hear the rumble underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing to different showrooms in Los Angeles, shouting on the phone and fighting for supremacy at the red carpet deathmatch tournament, culminating in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards reached.

Perhaps you are a purist for the ceremony and have already planned a wide range of moaning punny dishes to serve some colleagues and acquaintances who are ready to argue about your favorite film. Or maybe you have an actual job and life outside the ever-rotating wheel of pop culture and haven’t seen Marriage Story yet, though it’s right there on Netflix, and if you just sit down a bit, you might get through it. You saw the meme!

This video is meant to help in any case, because unlike you: I have no life, love to fight and have seen more Oscars films than I would ever care about in my fucking life. (At least until next year!) Beware of spoilers!

