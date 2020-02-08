Action against employees who have not submitted a casting validation document: Bombay HC

Mumbai: In a situation that can be troublesome for thousands of Maharashtra government employees who fall under the reserved category, the Bombay Supreme Court recently ordered the state to take action against those who have not presented their caste validation certificates. Accordingly, the HK has instructed the government to make a detailed affidavit on the subject.

A bank of judges, Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla, passed the important order when they heard a series of petitions to effectively implement the caste certificate verification and validation laws in Maharashtra.

According to this law, a person seeking public employment is not only required to present the caste or tribal certificate issued by a competent authority, but also to obtain and present it to the government agency at the time of appointment against a reserved position. Then that government agency must forward the underlying application for review and review by the Examination Board, which will validate or reject the application.

“If someone who has secured an appointment for a reserved seat fails to comply with the law by reviewing and reviewing their claim and presenting the certificate of validity, they must be punished,” said the bank.

“In the present case, if there is a complaint that the appointment has been secured without such a certificate of validity having been submitted, or the certificate has been requested but refused and the appointment is still being carried out in the reserved space, it is for the state government to do so make a full connection with the Examination Board, or make sure that its employees present such a certificate before they retire, ”said Judge Dharmadhikari.

The bank also believed that such pre-retirement validation is necessary so that the government is not required to make pension payments to someone who is not a real Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST).

“If the government is serious, it will take action, otherwise anyone with a certificate box will avoid the ramifications of the law,” the bank said.

The bank accordingly ordered the government to register the data of workers who secured employment in reserved positions and requested review and verification, or whether the request was pending or decided and a certificate was submitted or not.

“Such a protocol must be kept by the government offices or departments concerned. The information can be collected by the Secretary of the Tribal Development Department and the SC ST Social Justice Department to keep such records and update them from time to time, ”said the bank.

The bank also noted the petitioners’ allegation that there were thousands of officials who did not belong to the SC-ST categories but had fraudulently obtained the box certificate and continued to enjoy the benefits of the advertising contributions.

“Have this aspect investigated as well,” Judge Dharmadhikari ordered, leaving the matter for further consultation on March 2.