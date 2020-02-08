Act of Impurity, says BJP about Kejriwal’s Hanuman temple visit; CM responds with ‘Blessing for All’

New Delhi Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that the BJP had mocked him since reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a TV channel.

After voting on Twitter for the Delhi elections, Kejriwal wanted to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing.

“Since I have recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday I went to a Hanuman temple. Today BJP leaders say that the temple has become impure due to his visit. What kind of is this politics? God belongs to everyone. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP, “tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

On Friday Kejriwal and his wife offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.

This led to a reaction from Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday who accused Kejriwal of making the deity “impure”.

“Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye de ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye de? Ek haath se joota utaarke, ussi haath se mala lekar … kya kar diya? Jab Nakli bakes aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut ingar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain (Did he pray or make Hanuman-ji ashuddh (impure)? He took off his shoes and used the same hands to bring flowers to God? What did he do? ” When fake devotees come, this is what happens. I told the priest there that he washed the Hanuman idol several times, “Tiwari said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh commented on Tiwari’s remark and said: “Does BJP see the Chief Minister with such a sense of inviolability? There cannot be a worse comment. You are still in the era when Dalits were not allowed in temples. Even Lord Ram cannot save BJP. ”

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convention had said that reciting the “Hanuman Chalisa” hurt the BJP leaders.

During an election rally in Delhi on February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath said: “Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In the coming days you will see Owaisi reciting the same thing. This will certainly happen.”

Counting of votes takes place on 11 February.

