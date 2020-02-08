Acquisitions with the best trading deadline will come from within

It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins need help when it comes to their second scoring, and they could look for just that when the trade date approaches.

While there are a few names on the trading block that the Boston Bruins are said to be interested in, the best option for the team is to find this help from the inside.

The Boston Bruins have announced that they are on the market for a winger to play alongside David Krejci. While the trading market always seemed to be the team’s preferred route, the best and most likely option seems to be to promote a player who is already in the organization.

Given the tight salary situation and the fact that some Providence players are apparently ready to move to the NHL, the Boston Bruins should act from the inside out.

The most obvious choice would be Jack Studnicka, who just started in the AHL All-Star Game and scored 30 points this season with the Providence Bruins in 44 games.

Studnicka was a second round goal for the Bruins in the NHL Entry Draft 2017 and is considered their best future perspective for the future. Studnicka quickly got used to the professional level in its first AHL season and seems ready to take this leap.

Trent Frederic appears to be the second most likely option to play with Boston, and he adds an element that the Bruins seem to lack this season: tenacity. Frederic leads Providence with 104 penalty minutes in 43 games this season, including six fights.

In addition to his tenacity, Frederic also uses his hands to assemble his teammates with 19 team-led assistants. It seems to fit in the third row in Boston pretty well, and it should be given serious consideration to enlist it in the NHL.

However, if the Bruins want to bring in someone with a little more NHL experience, Peter Cehlarik could also be a candidate. The 24-year-old spent four seasons with the Bruins and played 40 games in his career.

With 11 points in these games, many thought that his chance to become a regular on the Bruins squad had come and gone, but with 28 points in Providence this season, Cehlarik could have earned another shot.

The Bruins have had a fair share of forwards over the past few seasons and have had some mixed results. Trading with Rick Nash was not as good as the team had hoped, but they made up for it by bringing Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle to last season’s trading date.

The two would be among Boston’s better players during their run to last season’s Stanley Cup final. While Coyle was still under contract for the season and eventually signed an extension, Johansson left the company to join the Buffalo Sabers as a free agent.

The Bruins are currently one of the best teams in the NHL and don’t have to do much to prove that they are a serious candidate for the Stanley Cup this season. As a result, it would be wise to stick to what worked this season and not give up future assets to strengthen the squad and maintain team chemistry.

Boston has players in the organization waiting for their chance to contribute, and some of them are ready to jump into the NHL. Why don’t you give them this chance right now?