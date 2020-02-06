Acquire heat Andre Iguodala, sign him for $ 30 million expansion

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sport

The surprising Miami Heat has taken another step in an attempt to compete for an NBA Finals performance.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Miami has taken over the former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies. The team then signed Iggy for a two-year extension of $ 30 million.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, ESPN league source says. Iguodala agreed to trade and agreed to a $ 30 million two-year extension with Miami.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Iggy was originally traded by the Golden State Warriors to Memphis during the summer to make way for D’Angelo Russell. He decided to sit outside the season hoping to land elsewhere outside of Memphis.

Drama is the name of the game between Iguodala and the Grizzlies in recent days. He is now heading to South Beach on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

The former first round picks an average of 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 helps to shoot 50% off the field for the Warriors last season. He remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the association.

It is not yet known what Memphis received in exchange for the seasoned veteran.