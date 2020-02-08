Acorn, Sabers to house the ducks

Anaheim Ducks (22-26-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) against Buffalo Sabers (24-23-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: Jack Eichel and Buffalo meet Anaheim. Eichel finished eighth in the NHL with 68 points, scored 31 goals and scored 37 assists.

The Sabers are 15-9-4 on their home ice. Buffalo has taken 18.8% of the Powerplay opportunities, scoring 30 Powerplay goals.

The ducks are 10-16-4 in street games. Anaheim is third in the league with an average of 10.8 penalty minutes per game. Erik Gudbranson leads the team, which plays 91 minutes in total.

In their last encounter on October 16, Anaheim won 5-2. Jakob Silfverberg recorded a team high of 3 points for the ducks.

TOP PERFORMER: Eichel leads the Sabers with 31 goals, 37 assists and a total of 68 points. Sam Reinhart has made four assists in the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the ducks with 25 assists and has collected 36 points. Derek Grant has four goals and two assists in the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a savings of 0.911 percent.

Sabers: 5: 4: 1, an average of 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes, while 2.3 goals per game are given up with a percentage lead of 0.921.

INJURIES: Sabers: Curtis Lazar: day by day (illness), Rasmus Dahlin: day by day (upper body), Kyle Okposo: Out (upper body).

Ducks: Erik Gudbranson: day by day (upper body), Ondrej Kase: day by day (head).

The Associated Press made this story with the technology and data of