Achraf Hakimi, the international football player of Morocco, becomes a father

Achraf Hakimi and his girlfriend Hiba Abouk. / DR

Spanish-Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi, 21, and his girlfriend, Spanish actress of Lebanese descent Hiba Abouk, welcomed their first child to the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid on Tuesday, Spanish magazine ¡Hola! reports.

The actress shared a photo of her, Hakimi and their newborn baby, on her Instagram account, a few hours after the birth. “Al hamdulillah Amine”, the Borussia Dortmund player wrote as a caption for a black and white photo showing the hands of the couple and the foot of their baby.

«This photo is barely 24 hours old; 24 hours of the purest and most authentic love. Thanks to all the followers for your congratulations, they are heart warming », Hiba Abouk wrote on her Instagram.

The relationship between Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk was made public in 2018, when they shared photos and messages on their social media accounts.

After a year of dating, Hiba Abouk revealed that they are expecting a baby: “This man posing next to me in the photo has planted a seed of love and unwavering respect in me.”