Accused sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for rape of minor

Ujjain: The judge of the court of the additional sessions and special judge (law POCSO) of Dr Aarti Shukla Pandey condemned the accused Mahendra alias Pappu alias Munnu (23) son of Hazarilal Chandel, resident of the village of the district of Chhayana Banswada (Rajasthan) section 376 (2) (n) of the IPC for 10 years ‘rigorous imprisonment (RI), three years’ sentence under section 363, 366 of the IPC and also imposed a total fine of 2,000 rupees.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Saket Vyas said that the complainant, appearing at the Ghatia police station on September 14, 2017, reported that her granddaughter (victim) had returned home saying that she was going to the school, but that she hadn’t returned home that day. They looked for her in her family and relatives, but could not find her. She suspects that the accused Mahendra seduced her minor granddaughter on the pretext of marrying her.

During the investigation, the victim was recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused was arrested. The victim said that the accused came to her grandmother’s home and that is why she knew him. At the time of his quarterly review, the accused came to his school and took him to the market. Both were drinking cold drink, which was intoxicated. After that, he took the victim and as she became dizzy after drinking a cold drink, he took her to Banswara (Rajasthan) and raped her by force. On behalf of the government, the case was argued by special prosecutor Suraj Bacheria.

.