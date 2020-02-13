Accused El Paso shooter pleads not guilty of deadly attack, accused of the rhetoric of Donald Trump

A man from Texas is happy that he is not guilty of hate crimes because of the massive shooting at a supermarket, an incident that would have contributed to the racist and division of Donald Trump.

Patrick Crusius, 21, entered the non-guilty plea in an exemption document filed after his first appearance at the federal court in El Paso, six months after the shooting at a Walmart store killed 22 people.

Crusius is confronted with a separate trial of capital murder in the state court over the shooting. He also argued not guilty of those accusations.

In the aftermath of the shooting, critics of Mr. Trump claimed that his rhetoric had contributed to the toxic environment that caused such an incident.

The alleged shooter would have kept an online manifesto in which he wrote racist comments about Latinos.

1/39 CCTV images of the shooter identified as Patrick Crusius

The 21-year-old, when he entered the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on shoppers in a crowded Walmart store, killing 20.

KTSM 9 / AFP / Getty

2/39 Law enforcement authorities respond

Texas police chief said the attack on a Walmart store on Saturday, in which another 26 people were injured, was investigated as a potential hate crime.

AFP / Getty

3/39 Shoppers leave their hands up

Reuters

4/39 FBI has released a photo of shooter Patrick Crusius

Police officially identified the 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas about 650 miles east of El Paso.

FBI / AP

5/39 A woman reacts after the massive shooting

The attack came just minutes after an extreme right-wing manifesto appeared online. If it is authentic, it would be the third mass recording announced this year in advance on the website, which often contains extreme right-wing and racist content.

Reuters

6/39 Law enforcement responds to the active shooter

The racist four-page document entitled “The Inconvenient Truth” calls the Walmart attack “a response to the Spanish invasion of Texas” and expresses its support for the shooter who killed 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New York Zeeland earlier this year.

AFP / Getty

7/39

A shopper hides with an old lady behind the counter and exchanges the counter when the shooting started.

Aaron Castaneda / Reuters

8/39 Ambulances in the parking lot at the scene

It is ranked as the eighth deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, after a shooting in 1984 in San Ysidro, California, which claimed 21 lives.

AP

9/39

Kendall Long (left) comforts Kianna Long (right) who was sitting in the freezer section of Walmart.

EPA

10/39

EPA

11/39

Shoppers leave their hands up.

Reuters

12/39

Shopping carts stand next to a curb after the shooting.

EPA

13/39

El Paso Fire Medical staff arrives on site.

AP

14/39

Walmart employees respond after.

AP

15/39

A woman runs to the police near the scene.

AP

16/39

Several law enforcement agencies respond.

AP

17/39

People arrive at MacArthur Elementary in search of family and friends while the school uses a re-unification center.

AP

18/39

Residents Erica Rios, 36, and Alma Rios, 61, cry outside a reunification center.

AFP / Getty

19/39

People gather in Juarez, Mexico, in a vigil for the Mexican civilians who died.

AP

20/39

A child takes part in a vigil in Ciudad Juarez

AFP / Getty

21/39

Francisco Castaneda joins mourners who participate in a vigil at the El Paso High School.

Reuters

22/39

Presidential candidate and former congressman Beto O’Rourke, right, meets mass survivor, Rosemary, at the University Medical Center

Beto O’Rourke Facebook via AP

23/39

From the left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a watch for victims of the shooting.

AP

24/39

A sign is placed near the scene

Getty Images

25/39

Police cars parked under the Walmart sign block a road outside during the investigation.

EPA

26/39

Sherie Gramlich reacts during a wake.

AP

27/39

A man places flowers on the site

Reuters

28/39

People take part in a rally against hatred a day after a massive shooting at the Walmart store

Reuters

29/39

Lupe Lopez has a photo of a victim during a vigil for victims

AP

30/39

REUTERS

31/39

Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican school teacher who was married and the mother of two adult children was one of the victims

Getty

32/39

People with the Mexican flag and the American flag take part in a rally against hate on a daily basis

Reuters

33/39

People raise their arms in the air during a vigil for victims

AP

34/39

People react and hug each other

Getty

35/39

Women light candles at a make-shift memorial on the site of a mass shooting

EPA

36/39

Adria Gonzalez (center), praised as a hero for bringing some Walmart customers to safety, speaks to the crowd

AFP / Getty

37/39

People are holding their phones up

AFP / Getty images

38/39

Beto O’Rourke speaks to the crowd

AFP

39/39

AFP / Getty

Reportedly, he drove nearly ten hours from Dallas to attack the El Paso Walmart because it was known to be used by Mexicans who legally crossed the border to shop there.

After the shooting, including to connect directly what had happened with Mr. Trump’s words and actions, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who called on the authorities to buy back the kind of semi-automatic weapons that came with it incident was used.

He told The Independent last summer: “There are people in positions of extraordinary power who invite this kind of intolerance and violence.”

Hundreds of people come to El Paso and shoot down the funeral of victim Margie Reckard

He added: “When he calls immigrants rapists and criminals, when he describes those who come to this country as a scourge and invasion … when he evokes this kind of fear, evokes this kind of racism, the kind of terrorism that we invite then we must exclaim him for what he has done, exclaim this for what it is.

“And ask everyone to stand up and be counted at this moment of truth.”

Only the best news in your inbox

read more

Mr. Crusius appeared in shackles and in a suit before Judge Miguel Torres and was informed of his rights. Mr. Crusius did not speak at the hearing and communicated through his lawyers.

His court-appointed lawyers in the federal trial, David Lane and Rebecca Hudsmith, declined to comment after the hearing.

Crusius confessed that he surrendered and told the police that he was targeting Mexicans, according to a police statement released days after the shooting. Most of those who were killed were Latinos.

Additional reporting by Reuters

