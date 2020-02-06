WASHINGTON, D.C. – Years from now, do you remember where you were and what you did when President Donald Trump was deposed? Have you already forgotten?

The country is on a constitutional bullet train that left with a very detailed report from a whistleblower about misconduct, roared through a cascade of tweets and stopped after more than four months of investigation, fear and debate with Trump’s acquittal Wednesday. So can you point to a map to Ukraine?

American children almost memorize that deposition is a serious, serious proposal, the constitutional means of expelling a president who “commits serious crimes and crimes.”

The words of founders such as Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and George Mason are invoked more than two centuries ago to remind everyone why they thought the federal government needed a means to cancel an election.

Long before anyone split an atom, the founders created the political equivalent of a nuclear weapon, balancing the nation’s destiny.

This time it just didn’t make sense.

We witnessed history in a way that only a few generations have been. But it was a chapter of history peppered with artifice.

Roughly half of the country who wanted Trump to be deposed and started knew that his acquittal was almost predetermined in the Senate controlled by the Republicans. Just like Trump’s loyalists thought the case was a hoax inflicted by the Democratically controlled House.

The process of depositing the Senate delivered eloquence without persuasion, a mystery without tension. It caused a fight without the fear associated with the other deposition episodes in a person’s life today.

They used to cry.

In 1974, the Republican Rep. Mr. Caldwell Butler from Virginia after he had cast a commission vote to accuse fellow Republican Richard Nixon. “For years, we Republicans have been campaigning against corruption and misconduct,” he said. “But Watergate is our shame.”

A quarter of a century later, Republican Rep. Tom Campbell from California, yearned for tears from the weight of the moment he announced an almost whisper for Clinton’s accusation.

No matter how party-like and toxic that era was, Democrats gave their president a whip to remember before saving his presidency. “He is not the best democrat any of us has seen,” snapped Rep. Louise Slaughter from New York.

Trump ordered the fealty of his party like others also spotted by deposition or the threat never did. Only one in Congress broke with the president, and fear was clear on his face and in his voice. “The president is guilty of a terrible abuse of public trust,” said Senator Utah, Mitt Romney on the senate floor, explaining why he would vote for conviction.

The founders were never great in details. In essence, they told the House to settle the bill and the Senate to manage sentencing or acquittal if any room deemed it necessary. Their atomic bomb from the ages came without a detailed manual or FAQ.

While the Senate sat as judge and jury to judge the accusations against Trump – for the third time in history and the first time for a president seeking re-election – the limits of the misconduct procedure were clear and the piece of art became ever clearer.

It was only a registered process.

The senators on both sides were openly anticipating the case. Questions were not spontaneous. The lawyers knew them in advance and were prepared with answers that even included slide shows.

The senators, who had been muzzling in the room much of the time, rushed to TV cameras to give their opinion on what they had just heard, as opposed to a jury that would be isolated and forbidden to discuss the matter .

New facts or documents have not been submitted as evidence. No witnesses were called, unlike the impeachment processes of Andrew Johnson and Clinton.

Factual and legal questions were asked to the prosecutors and defense, who gave self-serving answers, rather than to the person in the room who was most suitable for the task, Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts had only limited control over the substantive matters of the procedure and little interest in it anymore, as a respect for the elected representatives. Although he was not an applicant, he was more of a moderator than a lawyer.

The president partly chose his lawyers for how he thought they would look on television, acknowledging that the public that was important to him – his base – was outside the room.

There was tinkling rhetoric about the meaning of words on sepia-toned parchment from the 1700s and in 2019 text messages from the smartphones of all the president’s men.

The Federalist Papers and the present-day report of a president who urged another country for political favor were all part of this continuum.

Yet those arguments were more a matter of theater than of justice.

In the Washington language and this time, everyone “played a role.”

With Alexander Hamilton another star turn, like on Broadway.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.