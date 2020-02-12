According to the study, parents and grandparents are responsible for half of child poisoning

Parents and grandparents, listen – this is serious. More than half of the children under the age of five who were poisoned by prescription pills ate them after an adult removed the child-resistant safety packaging.

These drugs include those used to treat diabetes or heart disease that are dangerous for children in small doses.

These are the worrying results of a new study published Wednesday in the Journal of Pediatrics that analyzed the reasons for 4,496 calls to five poison centers in Arizona, Florida and Georgia over a period of eight months in 2017.

The study found that caregivers who take their medication from hard-to-open containers and keep them in convenient places accidentally contribute to around 50,000 children’s emergency rooms a year who swallow dangerous pills when adults are not careful.

“These data suggest that it may be time to encourage adults to store medicines in containers with child-resistant features,” said study author Dr. Daniel Budnitz from the Department for Quality Promotion in Health Care of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC collaborated on the analysis with the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and the Georgia Poison Center.

According to the study, parents and grandparents are most likely to do one or more of the following things that give children access to potentially dangerous medications:

A success for the pubic health

Childproof packaging is a huge success for public health. When the Poison Prevention Packaging Act was passed in 1970, child deaths from accidental drug poisoning dropped dramatically.

In the 2000s, however, US prescription use increased due to factors such as increased use of statins, antidepressants, asthma and diabetes medicines, and a nation that is increasingly dependent on opioids.

With increasing pill popping, the number of accidental ingestions by children increased.

For example, in 2010 there were 540,000 calls from adults to US poison control centers concerned about a child who had swallowed tablets. In the same year, according to the study, there were around 75,000 visits to the emergency room.

With the pills

Research shows that 70% of visits to the emergency room due to unsupervised exposure to medication in young children are due to the fact that they have taken pills or what science calls “fixed dose medication”.

But how do the children get the pills? Does a child-resistant packaging not work or does anything else matter?

To find out, the researchers trained staff at five poison control centers to ask specific questions about carers concerned about children who had swallowed solid pills without their knowledge. Liquids, gums, and lozenges were excluded, as were pills that were crushed to mix with food.

The survey found that the child received the drug on a third of all calls because it was removed from the original container or packaging. But what adults did with these pills varied depending on the type of medication.

For example, diabetes and heart medication were more likely to be given in pill organizers or baggies, while ADHD medication and opioids were more likely to be found outside a container, the study said.

“Non-prescription drugs were most commonly retrieved from the original container, but many of these drugs do not require child-resistant packaging due to their low toxicity potential,” said a CDC statement.

“There is an opportunity here to develop innovative drug container options that promote adult compliance, portability and convenience while ensuring child safety,” said Budnitz.

It’s up to the caregivers

It is best to keep medication in the original child-proof packaging. However, if you need to remove them, the CDC suggests the following precautions: