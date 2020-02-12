According to the study, air pollution can cross national borders and have fatal consequences

Air pollution is known to have a negative – even fatal – impact on our health. Studies have shown that pollution below the air quality guidelines can be fatal.

Now, a new study shows that state air pollution often blows across state borders and can contribute to health problems and even premature deaths hundreds of kilometers away.

The study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, found that on average, about half of the early US pollution-related deaths actually occur outside the borders of the state in which the toxic air originated.

“This situation is a bit like secondhand smoke, but nationally,” said Steven Barrett, director of the Aviation and Environment Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-author of the study.

The importers and exporters of dirty air

The study found that the northern states of the Midwest are the largest net exporters of environmental premature deaths outside of state boundaries due to their small local population, high emissions and large population that is upwind.

On the other hand, a group of states in the Northeast is a major “importer” of premature deaths from air pollution, which means that many of the deaths there are due to toxic particles that have originated elsewhere.

Of the 48 bordering states studied, New York had the largest percentage of premature pollution deaths outside the state in all three years examined.

Overall, Barrett and his colleagues found that premature air pollution deaths between states have decreased over time – from 53% in 2005 to 41% in 2018 – a decrease that they believe indicates a decrease in emissions of electricity generation during this period.

Power generation was the largest source of air pollution from human activities related to early deaths. However, since 2018, emissions from commercial and private activities have made the greatest contribution.

“While it was known that electricity generation led to long-term pollution, it was not obvious that other emissions had such a range,” said Barrett.

Why emission reductions are necessary

Barrett said that at least current measures are likely to reduce the percentage of deadly air pollution that crosses state borders.

“Significant measures are needed to reduce commercial, residential and automobile emissions,” said Barrett.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a rule that aims to reduce air pollution between states, but it only regulates air pollution from power generation, Barrett said.

“The EPA regulations have very successfully improved air quality in the United States. It is important that these are not reset, and in fact the transnational rule could be extended to other sectors. “

Under President Trump’s administration, the EPA has deleted several rules regulating emissions, including a plan to freeze an Obama-era rule that requires automakers to work to make cars more economical.