According to the report, Reds appear as favorites to sign Nicholas Castellanos

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sport

The Cincinnati Reds are reported to be favorites to sign outfield player Nicholas Castellanos, as Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports.

According to the report, the Reds have become pioneers in negotiations to sign the star outfield player in recent days. While Cincinnati is the leader to sign, the San Francisco Giants are also reportedly negotiating with Castellanos.

Castellanos had 16 home races with 1.002 OPS in the second half of the 2019 season after being sold to the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati consolidated its lineup for the 2020 season by signing all-star infielder Mike Moustakas and Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama.

If the Reds can reach an agreement with Castellanos, he will likely take the field of the right team. Cincinnati is already an aspiring team and could compete even better with Castellanos in the lineup.