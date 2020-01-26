Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sport

The Miami Dolphins are offseason ready to do anything to land their franchise quarterback. While reports have tied the team to Tua Tagovailoa, it now appears that Miami could keep an eye on Justin Herbert.

According to Matt Miller from Bleacher Report, no team has worked on the former Oregon Ducks star quarterback more than the Dolphins.

The senior quarterback delivered a dominant performance in the senior bowl. Herbert spent the week looking after the scouts and trainers with weapons, accuracy and guidance.

In fact, he was awarded the Senior Bowl MVP and praised his work in practice and at meetings with teams even more. Herbert, who was once considered a potential top 10 choice, could possibly have pushed his design even higher.

It is very likely that the dolphins are high on Herbert and Tagovailoa coming out of the Senior Bowl. Tagovailoa is immensely talented, but is still recovering from a devastating hip injury and contributing to potential concerns about its long-term durability.

There is also a growing chance that a team will trade in for Tagovailoa before Miami or that the Detroit Lions will even place him number 3 overall.

Miami is clearly reviewing all options to ensure that it finds the right quarterback to lead its franchise into the future. While Tagovailoa seemed destined to join the dolphins, there now seems to be at least a chance that Herbert might be her choice the next day.