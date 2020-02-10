According to the police, several coyotes were sighted in Radford

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

RADFORD, Virginia (WFXR) – The Radford City Police Department has received multiple calls from coyote sightings within the city limits.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VGDIF), coyotes are found throughout the Commonwealth in both rural and urban areas.

It is most common to watch a coyote at night, but during the spring and summer months they could be spotted looking for food for their puppies during the day, according to the VDGIF.

According to the VDGIF, coyotes, as part of an area’s ecosystem, offer community benefits. Coyotes eat rats and other creatures such as rabbits and marmots that eat flowers and gardens. You could also eat fawn, which helps with overpopulated herds of deer, according to the VDGIF.

Coyotes have a natural fear of people, but if they are fed on purpose or not, they can get used to being with people. If coyotes lose their fear of people, they can become brave and potentially aggressive, the department said.

“Attacks on humans are rare, but not uncommon,” said the VDGIF.

The VGDIF offers the following tips to be a responsible neighbor of coyotes and reduce the chance of winning the animal for your property:

Do not feed the coyotes.

When feeding pets outdoors, make sure the trays are empty afterwards. Feeding wild cats is a bad idea, especially if the area is frequented by coyotes.

Remove the bird feeders and clean the fallen seeds to reduce the attraction of small animals that are attracted to the area.

Seal all openings under and in your buildings to prevent use as a cave site.

Free fruits fallen around trees;

Remove or clean brushed areas near your home that offer potential cover for coyotes and their prey. and

Monitor small pets outdoors and keep dogs on a leash. Don’t let your cat wander around the neighborhood. In rare cases, larger dogs can be considered a threat, particularly from January to June during the mating and rearing season.

When the coyote enters human areas, it is important to deter them.

“Once coyotes are no longer afraid and become aggressive towards humans, it is unlikely that the habituation process can be reversed,” said VDGIF.

If you see a coyote nearby, the department recommends the following:

Scream at the coyote as you swing your arms over your head.

Throw inedible items such as stones and sticks towards the coyote. and

Use noisemakers such as pipes, air horns or pots and pans.

If you or your pet have contact with a coyote, the department recommends contacting the city’s health department and animal control department.

