According to the Pentagon, 34 US troops suffered brain injuries in Iranian missile attacks - Mother Jones

At least 34 U.S. soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran fired rockets at two military bases in Iraq, the Pentagon confirmed on Friday. This new number, which more than tripled the 11 head injuries recognized by military leaders last week, further undermines President Donald Trump’s initial rumor that “no Americans were harmed by the attack”.

Just yesterday, Trump refused to revise this misjudgment and told reporters in Switzerland that the injured troops “had a headache and a few other things,” adding, “It’s not very serious.” The injuries in this particular case were serious. At least eight affected members had to be sent back to the US for treatment, others received medical care in Germany and Kuwait, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

Further injuries could still be uncovered. Symptoms of traumatic brain injury (TBI) usually show up after days, and even then, the TBI may be “underreported for fear of stigma,” a 2018 report by the Center for a New American Security ,

As I wrote yesterday:

More than 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with a serious brain injury, and the actual number of employees affected is likely to be significantly higher, according to the Military Times. Part of the problem is a stigma among members of the armed forces against reporting head injuries, but the military itself has not always carried out rigorous tests. “Before June 2010, TBI screening was not routinely performed in Afghanistan or Iraq, and there were no standardized provisions for preventing or treating TBI recurrence,” said a 2017 study. “The decision to return to Service was generally with the line commanders, not with the medical providers. So many injuries were not reported immediately. “

Trump unintentionally or unintentionally committed to this stigma yesterday by downplaying the importance of head injuries compared to other war effects. “I’ve seen people with no legs and no arms,” ​​he said. “I think they are really bad injuries.” He had made comments like this before, usually on the campaign and in the context of NFL players suffering from concussions – what he called “a bit of a headache”. This argument was not well received by many who have seen the effects of TBI in the military up close.

@realDonaldTrump’s dismissive language against our TBI, injured by the Iranian missile attack he provoked, is appalling and another reminder of his abusive behavior against our military. And as always, the GOP is persecuted and supported. Vote democratically! We need a change.

– Major General (retired) Paul Eaton (@ PaulDEaton52) January 22, 2020

Possible traumatic brain injuries should be taken VERY seriously. I hope that these men and women get the treatment they need and that our President understands that these injuries often have long-term consequences. https://t.co/x7Cps6xZLX

– Wes Clark (@GeneralClark), January 22, 2020

Of all my husband’s injuries (10th IED explosion, Iraq), TBI is the most life-changing. It affects us every day, even 12 years later. I mistakenly thought it wasn’t serious, and sending him out again and again is exactly what did so much cumulative damage in the last explosion.

– Blair Hughes (@BlairLorelei) January 22, 2020

Given this reaction, the military was reluctant to address Trump’s comments. When asked yesterday about Trump, who described brain injuries as “not very serious,” Mark Esper was denied. “These are typical things we don’t report on,” he said. “These are mostly outpatient things. So we can track whether – if you are really interested. “Reporters continued to show interest, and so did the congress.

MP Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), Founder of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, wrote to senior Pentagon leaders in the hours after Trump’s statements, demanding that the importance of head injuries not be minimized. “Brain injuries are serious and can often be life-changing,” he wrote, according to a copy of the letter the Hill received. “We cannot and must not go backwards. It is vital that the Department of Defense reaffirm its commitment to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and research related to concussions and injuries. “

As several veterans and journalists noted this week, the military has been working to better identify and treat TBI in recent years. But then, as a defense reporter ironically noted, “Trump says something like that.”