According to the Pentagon, 34 troops in Iran suffered a brain injury - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon announced on Friday that 34 US soldiers suffered traumatic brain injury during an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi air base this month. He later characterized the injuries as “not very serious”.

Eight of the injured came to Germany from Germany on Friday, where they and nine others had been flown to Ain al-Asad, Iraqi air base, on 8 January. The nine patients who still live in Germany are treated and examined at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest US military hospital outside the United States.

Jonathan Hoffman, the top Pentagon spokesman, said the eight are being treated in the U.S. at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, or at their home bases. The exact nature of their injuries and their service and unit affiliations have not been disclosed.

Trump had originally said that the strike that Iran retaliated for a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad that killed the most powerful Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, on January 3 did not injure any troops, concussions, or traumatic brain injuries were not reported immediately after the strike and were known days later in some cases. Many were in bunkers before almost a dozen Iranian ballistic missiles detonated.

The question of American victims became more and more important at the time of the Iranian strike, as the extent of the damage was seen as influencing the US decision to counterattack Iran and risk another war with Iran. Trump did not want to retaliate, and the Iranians said their strike was sufficient for the time being. The tensions have eased since then.

After the Pentagon reported on January 17 that eleven service members with concussion-like symptoms had been evacuated from Iraq, Trump said: “I heard they had a headache and a few other things … and I can report that it is not very much is serious. ” He said he did not consider the injuries to be as severe as that of troops struck by street bombs in Iraq.

Traumatic brain injuries or TBI have become an increasing problem for the military in recent years as medicine improves understanding of the causes and effects on brain function. It can involve various degrees of impaired thinking, memory, vision, hearing and other functions. The severity and duration of the injury can vary widely.

According to the Department of Defense, more than 375,000 cases of TBI occurred in the military between 2000 and 2018.

Jefferson Kinney, a neuroscientist at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, where he chairs the Brain Health Department, said Friday that there was still a lot to learn about TBI, including its behavioral effects.

“It really depends on how serious the damage is and where it is,” he said, among other things. “There are big differences between individuals. Some people will experience trauma from which they seem to recover very quickly, and others appear to be much more affected over a longer period of time. “

According to the disease control and prevention centers, severe TBI can lead to death or prolonged coma or amnesia.

Hoffman’s disclosure that 34 had been diagnosed with TBI was the first official update of the number that has been violated since the Pentagon announced the evacuation of the first 11. On January 21, officials said more had been sent from Iraq for further diagnosis and treatment, but the Pentagon declined to provide fixed numbers or to say whether any had returned to work.

Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 remained in Iraq. The American who was sent to Kuwait has since returned to service in Iraq. All 16 remaining in Iraq have since returned to service, Hoffman said.

No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad, although the United States had no missile defense systems there to protect itself from possible attacks. Hoffman said on Friday that deploying one or more Patriot missile defense systems to Iraq is one of the options that military commanders are now considering. The United States had deployed numerous patriot systems to protect against Iranian missile attacks in other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia. An attack on Iraq, however, was considered less likely.

Some members of Congress pushed the Pentagon this week to clarify the scope of the TBI cases resulting from the Iranian attack. MEP Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., Founder of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, wrote in a letter on Thursday asking senior Pentagon officials for additional information about the victims of the attack.

On Friday morning, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper instructed Pentagon Deputy Secretary of Defense Matthew Donovan to work with the Joint Chiefs’ staff to investigate how military violations are being tracked and reported – not just TBI cases but also on the battlefield of everyone Kind, Hoffman told reporters.

“The goal is to be as transparent and accurate as possible, and to provide the American people and our service members with the best information about the tremendous sacrifices our warriors make,” said Hoffman.

