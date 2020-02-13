According to the organizers, the cancellation of the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not be considered if the corona virus breaks out

Despite the novel coronavirus outbreak in Asia, there are no plans to cancel the Tokyo 2020 games, the Olympic organizers have confirmed.

The virus has so far killed 1,350 people and infected over 60,000 worldwide, with the vast majority of cases reported in mainland China.

“I want to make it clear once again that the cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games has not been considered,” said Yoshiro Mori, president of Tokyo 2020, at a press conference on Thursday, PA Media reports.

John Coates, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), added that the organizers are working “to ensure that all athletes and people who come to the Games in Japan are not affected and that all necessary precautions are taken , “

The games take place this year between July 24th and August 9th.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

A number of sporting events have already been affected by the virus.

World Rugby confirmed on Thursday that the Hong Kong Sevens and Singapore Sevens were relocated from April through October 10th and 11th and October 16th through October 18th.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone who works at the event is always our top priority,” said a statement.

“This prudent decision was made to help protect the global rugby community and the general public. It was made based on the World Health Organization and the relevant travel and health guidelines of the public sector.

“The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and trading partners.”

READ: The Chinese table tennis team fled to Qatar

Fans who bought tickets to both events can take part in the newly scheduled tournaments or get a full refund, added World Rugby.

The Hong Kong Sevens is the highlight of the city’s sports calendar, which regularly hosts 120,000 fans over the weekend.

The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in Shaghai on April 19, was postponed on Wednesday, while the LPGA canceled two golf events in Thailand and Singapore that were scheduled to tee off later this month.