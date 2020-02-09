According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado lands in Liberty, NC

Click here for updates on this story

LIBERTY, NC (WGHP) – An EF-1 tornado landed in Liberty on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Survey teams say winds were up to 100 miles per hour.

A series of storms hit the community on Thursday, leaving many trees and power lines in several residential streets.

According to the National Weather Service, the teams are investigating not only possible tornado damage in Liberty, but also in other unspecified areas in central North Carolina.

“The wind was crazy; it was so loud, ”said Janet Phillips.

Phillips and her family were in their home when a large tree fell against the side of their house and crashed into the roof. Much of the damage was done in the attic and now water is seeping into her house.

Â € œThe winds increased and you could hear things fluttering. One of our shutters flew away and I made videos on the quarterdeck and then the tree collapsed and I ran into the bathroom and it was over, ”said Phillips.

She says the damage happened around 12:30 p.m. She is grateful that nobody was hurt.

Only a few houses from Phillips’ other tree fell on a house.

Jeffrey Hutcherson came home and saw the damage during his lunch break.

“It has holes in the middle roof, so it’s the kitchen, the living room. I mean, I would say all the house roofs are falling out now,” said Hutcherson.

Inside Hutcherson’s house, the tree damaged most of the roof, leaving pieces of gravel and insulation all over the house. He is grateful that no one was at home at the time of the accident.

“I was in the area and noticed that it was dark, cloudy and the wind was getting stronger. The rain came and suddenly I heard a big old wash! The next thing I know there are things everywhere, ”said Hutcherson.

Similar scenes of fallen power lines and trees were shown in several areas within the city limits. Many of the residents have cleared up the mess.

“Fortunately, it didn’t take long. I think that would have done a lot more,” said Phillips.

Power crews are still working to restore power to the affected areas.

