According to the Ministry of Finance, at least 80% of taxpayers will switch to a new system

The government introduced new tax rates with reduced rates for an annual income of up to 15 billion rupees for those who waive exemptions and deductions under a simplified tax regime. The new income tax system is optional and a taxpayer can choose to stay in the existing system with exemptions and deductions.

Whoever earns up to Rs 5 lakh does not pay taxes in either the old or the new regime.

“In order to relieve individual taxpayers considerably and to simplify the income tax law, I propose to introduce a new and simplified income tax system, in which the income tax rates for the individual taxpayers, which waive all deductions and exemptions, are significantly reduced.” Minister Nirmala Sitharmam said in the budget speech.

According to the new tax proposal, people with an annual income of up to 2.5 billion rupees will not have to pay taxes. For income between 2.5 and 5 lakh, the tax rate (as before) is 5 percent.

In addition, those with an income of 5 to 7.5 lakh must pay a reduced tax rate of 10 percent. between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh 15 percent; between Rs 10 lakh and 12.5 lakh 20 percent; between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh 25 percent; and over Rs 15 lakh 30 percent.

“The new tax regime is voluntary for taxpayers. A person who currently benefits from more deductions and exemptions under the income tax law can avail them and continue to pay taxes under the old regime,” the minister said, adding the proposal a sales sacrifice of Rs 40,000 crore per year.

Noting that there are approximately 100 tax exemptions and deductions, she said that 70 of them will be deleted from the new simplified tax system while the remaining ones will be reviewed and checked in due course.

Many analysts said the move will prevent individuals from investing in almost all asset classes, such as private investors, mutual funds, and even health insurance. Analysts also expect the majority to continue with the old records as they get additional deductions.