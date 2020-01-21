According to the Hialeah police, the man rams an ex-girlfriend's vehicle at 80 km / h

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle several times in his SUV on Sunday and then jumped out of a police cruiser’s window after his arrest, the authorities said.

According to his arrest report, 29-year-old Samuel Orlarry Jackson chased his ex-girlfriend’s Nissan Sentra around East Seventh Avenue and 65th Street in Hialeah when he deliberately rammed his Ford Expedition into her car at 80 mph.

Police said Jackson had retrofitted the woman’s car several times, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, pull off the road, and hit her head on the steering wheel.

Authorities said the victim had cut her lower lip during the incident.

According to the detention report, the victim called 911 and an officer tried to overtake Jackson’s SUV.

The police said Jackson accelerated his vehicle and drove over the curb and median when he tried to flee the cop.

Authorities said he crashed into a wooden fence at Amelia Earhart Park and then crashed into his ex-girlfriend’s car again at high speed.

He was detained at gunpoint, the detention report said.

According to Hialeah Police Sgt.Ibel Perez, Jackson jumped out of the police cruiser’s window, but was found a short time later and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces numerous charges, including the injunction of an injunction, a corporal punishment, the flight of prisoners, and resistance to arrest.

