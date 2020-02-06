According to the FAA, the Boeing MAX test flight could come in weeks

The head of the FAA said the 737 MAX certification flight could take place in weeks, which will be an important step for the plane’s return to heaven

Boeing stocks recovered on Thursday after a U.S. aviation security agency announced that a certification flight for the 737 MAX could take place within a few weeks.

Boeing also confirmed that there was a new problem with the flight software on the plane, but does not expect the problem to further delay the plane’s return to service.

Steve Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, told reporters in London that a MAX certification flight could take place in “a few weeks”.

Dickson said he met with UK civil aviation officials on Thursday to coordinate global regulators, but said there was still no “time frame” to get the jet back into service.

The MAX has been discontinued since March 2019 after two accidents that killed 346 people.

After Boeing repeatedly failed to meet its flight resumption targets last year, Boeing is aiming to return by mid-2020. However, the timeframe will depend on the regulatory authorities.

The latest issue of MAX occurred during a flight test when an indicator light associated with a flight handling system came on when it shouldn’t, a Boeing spokesman said.

Boeing informed the FAA of the problem in the week of January 20 and communicated it to the airlines.

“Our current schedule assessment shows that this change will not affect the current reinstatement estimate in mid-2020,” said the Boeing spokesman.

Boeing stock rose 3.7 percent to $ 341.73 in midday trading.

