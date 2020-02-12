According to the analyst, Clippers has to beat Lakers and Bucks to win the NBA, but it doesn’t have the staff

LeBron James (23) of Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard (2) of Los Angeles Clippers chase the ball during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. The clippers won 111-106. (AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Sports analyst Nick Wright talked about the Los Angeles Clippers and how they could win the NBA title. Wright found that the regular season doesn’t matter to the clippers, it’s about winning a championship.

According to Wright, in order to win the NBA title, the clippers must win the Lakers and the Bucks, which are currently at the top in the west and east.

These two teams are even more dominant than the Sixers who have just defeated the Clippers. The problem for the Clippers, according to Wright, is that they don’t have the staff to counteract this.

“The Clippers made it clear – the regular season doesn’t matter, it’s about winning a championship. To win a championship, you have to beat the Lakers & Bucks, two teams that dominate inside, even more than Philly. The Clippers don’t have the staff. “

The Clippers are currently third with 37 wins and 17 losses in the West.